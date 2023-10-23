Skeet shooter Vincent Hancock and gymnast Jordan Chiles, U.S. flagbearers in Pan Am Games, win gold

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The two flagbearers for the United States team at the Pan American Games in Chile won gold medals on Sunday. Veteran shooter Vincent Hancock took his third Pan American Games title in skeet shooting, while gymnast Jordan Chiles led the women’s team to the all-round gold in Santiago. The two carried the Star-Spangled Banner during Friday’s opening ceremony at the National Stadium.

