Skattebo runs for 262 yards, Arizona State hangs on for 30-23 win over Mississippi State

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs the ball against Mississippi State in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo rushed for a career-high 262 yards, quarterback Sam Leavitt ran for two touchdowns and Arizona State held on in the final minutes for its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent by beating Mississippi State 30-23. Mississippi State nearly rallied from a 30-3 deficit midway through the third quarter, cutting the score to 30-23 with 5:27 left in the fourth. Arizona State was able to run out the clock on its ensuing offensive drive. Skattebo sealed the win with a 39-yard run with less than two minutes left.

