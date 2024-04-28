Skahan’s second-half goal helps Earthquakes earn 1-1 draw with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Skahan scored in the second half to help San Jose earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC, ending a second four-match losing streak of the season for the Earthquakes. Skahan scored the equalizer for San Jose (1-8-1) in the 63rd minute when he used an assist from Rodrigues to score his first goal of the season and the third of his career. Nashville (1-3-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after Hany Mukhtar took a pass from Alex Muyl and drilled a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was Mukhtar’s second goal and Muyl’s first assist of the season. The two clubs have played to a draw in four all-time matchups.

