Sizzling Phillies finish homestand 8-2 with sweeps of White Sox, Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Chicago White Sox to finish 8-2 on a 10-game homestand. The Phillies split two games with the Pirates, then had consecutive three-game sweeps against the Colorado Rockies and the White Sox. The Phillies have won six straight and are 13-6 in April this season. They are seven games over .500 in the month for the first time since 2018. The Phillies are in Cincinnati on Monday for the start of four-game series on a trip that includes three games in San Diego and three in Los Angeles against the Angels.

