Sizemore in a spot he never envisioned as interim manager of White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Grady Sizemore says he felt like a kid playing video games as he filled out the lineup card for the Chicago White Sox as they prepared to host the crosstown Cubs. The stakes weren’t quite the same. Sizemore found himself in a position he never really envisioned Friday in his first game as interim manager a day after the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol with the team on course to finish with the worst record of baseball’s modern era. Chicago entered Friday’s game 28-89 and on pace to finish 39-123. That would be the worst major league record since the National League’s Cleveland Spiders were 20-134 in 1899.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.