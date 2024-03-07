Sixth-ranked Iowa State escapes No. 20 BYU and finishes 18-0 at home

By ANDREW LOGUE The Associated Press
Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots over BYU guard Trevin Knell (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Putney]

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 19 points and Curtis Jones added 18 to help No. 6 Iowa State finish the season undefeated at home for the first time in 23 years with a 68-63 win over No. 20 Brigham Young on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) completed their home schedule 18-0 and remained within a game of conference leader Houston heading in the final weekend.

BYU (21-9, 9-8) failed in its bid to knock off a top 10 team for the second time in as many weeks. The Cougars were led by Ricjie Saunders’ 20 points.

Iowa State trailed 46-32 early in the second half before using an 11-0 run, highlighted by Lipsey’s 3-pointer, to tie the score at 56 with 7:52 left to play.

The Cyclones went ahead for good on Robert Jones basket, making the score 64-63 with 2:51 left.

BYU went nearly 4 1/2 minutes without scoring, making just one of its final 9 shots and turning the ball over three times in the final 2 minutes.

The Cougars missed their first five shots – all from 3-point range – then hit six of their next nine shots behind the arc.

Aly Khalifa gave BYU a 21-18 lead with a 3-pointer. Two more by Richie Saunders completed a 9-0 run and gave the Cougars a 27-18 advantage.

Another 3-pointer and layup by Saunders gave BYU a 38-27 cushion at halftime. Saunders made all six of his shots in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cyclone began to come back when Curtis Jones made a 3-pointer and layup that pulled Iowa State within 51-45. Sounders scored and was fouled. The ensuing free throw pushed BYU’s margin back to 54-45.

BIG PICTURE

The Cyclones needed a win to stay in the hunt for a share of the Big 12 title and to lock down the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Kansas City. BYU was picked in the preseason to finish 13th in the Big 12, but began this week with a chance to earn a top-four seed in the tourney.

UP NEXT

BYU: hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday

Iowa State: at Kansas State on Saturday

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.