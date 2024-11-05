Sixth-ranked Gonzaga opens with 101-63 victory over No. 8 Baylor

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored 17 points, Graham Ike had 15 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat No. 8 Baylor 101-63 at Spokane Arena in the teams’ season-opener. Braden Huff added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who got their 19th consecutive season-opening victory. Gonzaga beat an opponent it lost to in the 2021 National Championship game in Indianapolis and the 2022 Peacock Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Norchad Omier had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bears. Robert Wright added 12 points and Josh Ojianwuna had 10.

