Sixth-ranked Arizona rolls past USC 70-49 in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — KJ Lewis led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and sixth-ranked Arizona avenged a loss to USC to end the regular season by rolling past the Trojans 70-49 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The top-seeded Wildcats are 25-7. They play the winner of the Oregon-UCLA game on Friday night. Arizona is two victories from becoming the first three-peat Pac-12 champion since the Wildcats won four straight in 1988-90 and 2002. There were no conference tournaments between 1991-2001. Ninth-seeded USC ended its season at 15-18. The Trojans’ four-game winning streak also came to a halt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.