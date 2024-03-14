Sixth-ranked Arizona rolls past USC 70-49 in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Southern California guard Bronny James (6) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — KJ Lewis led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and sixth-ranked Arizona avenged a loss to USC to end the regular season by rolling past the Trojans 70-49 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The top-seeded Wildcats are 25-7. They play the winner of the Oregon-UCLA game on Friday night. Arizona is two victories from becoming the first three-peat Pac-12 champion since the Wildcats won four straight in 1988-90 and 2002. There were no conference tournaments between 1991-2001. Ninth-seeded USC ended its season at 15-18. The Trojans’ four-game winning streak also came to a halt.

