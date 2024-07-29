Sixteen-year-old South Korean shooter takes Olympic gold by .1 of a point in dramatic shoot-off

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Sixteen-year-old South Korean shooter Ban Hyojin found out just how fine the winning margin in her sport can be as she won a gold medal by one-tenth of a point. Ban beat China’s Huang Yuting, who’s only one year older, to the gold medal by just 0.1 of a point in a one-shot shoot-off after they were each tied on 251.8 points from 22 shots, a score which meant both equaled the Olympic record. Huang won her second medal of the Paris Games after she and teammate Sheng Lihao won gold in the 10-meter mixed team air rifle on Saturday.

