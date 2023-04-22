Sixers’ sweep gives Embiid time to heal up for second round

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid received news this week that he has heard far too many times in the last few years. He was going to be sidelined in the playoffs. It’s now three straight years the All-Star center has missed at least one game for the Philadelphia 76ers at the most important time of the year. So Doc Rivers spoke to Embiid on the eve of Game 4 in Brooklyn to make sure his right knee was all that was hurting. Rivers assured Embiid he would be back at some point, and the 76ers bought him some time by sweeping the Nets on Saturday. They will have at least a week before they play again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.