Sixers resume training in Colorado as they wait to hear about disgruntled guard James Harden

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Boston. James Harden skipped the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day and his status for training camp this week in Colorado is unclear because the franchise has yet to meet the disgruntled guard’s demand for a trade. “He's not here today,” team president Daryl Morey said Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers continue their high-altitude training in Fort Collins, Colorado, this week as they wait to hear what’s happening with James Harden, their disgruntled guard who’s requested a trade. The 10-time All-Star could soon arrive on the Colorado State University campus for practice in spite of a fractured relationship with the front office. He skipped the team’s media day in New Jersey on Monday. Harden in June picked up his $35.6 million contract option for this season with the belief the team would try to trade him. He blasted team president Daryl Morey at a promotional event in China when no trade materialized. He called Morey a liar.

