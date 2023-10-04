Sixers resume training in Colorado as they wait to hear about disgruntled guard James Harden

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers continue their high-altitude training in Fort Collins, Colorado, this week as they wait to hear what’s happening with James Harden, their disgruntled guard who’s requested a trade. The 10-time All-Star could soon arrive on the Colorado State University campus for practice in spite of a fractured relationship with the front office. He skipped the team’s media day in New Jersey on Monday. Harden in June picked up his $35.6 million contract option for this season with the belief the team would try to trade him. He blasted team president Daryl Morey at a promotional event in China when no trade materialized. He called Morey a liar.

