Sixers G James Harden sidelined by left Achilles soreness

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, left, tries to get a shot past Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. in double overtime of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been ruled out for the team’s game at Chicago because of left Achilles soreness. Harden played almost 47 minutes during Monday night’s double-overtime loss to the Bulls, finishing with five points on 2-for-14 shooting and 12 assists. He is averaging 21.4 points and an NBA-high 10.8 assists in 53 games this season. Forward Jalen McDaniels also was ruled out because of right hip soreness. McDaniels grabbed two rebounds and went scoreless in 8 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s previous game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.