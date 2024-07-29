Six years into NFL career, Arizona’s Kyler Murray relishes his health and opportunity to lead

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray enters his sixth NFL season fully healthy and ready to return to winning. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is about 1 1/2 years removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee. The injury forcced him to miss roughly 11 months before returning halfway through last season. The Cardinals were 1-8 without Murray, but improved to 3-5 with him, providing hope that they could be more competitive this fall. To prepare for this year, Murray organized a few a team-building trips, including one to Oklahoma and another to Los Angeles.

