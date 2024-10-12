Six umpires to make LCS on-field debuts, with Dan Iassogna and Bill Miller serving as crew chiefs

NEW YORK (AP) — Six umpires are going to make their on-field League Championship Series debuts this year, and Dan Iassogna and Bill Miller will be the crew chiefs. Mike Estabrook, Nic Lentz, Gabe Morales, Jeremie Rehak, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti will work on field for the LCS for the first time, Major League Baseball said. Iassogna will be an LCS crew chief for the second straight year. He will work the AL matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Miller will head the NL matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Seven-man crews will work each series, with one umpire off each game.

