Six individual champions crowned at outdoor track and field championships

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arkansas’ Carey McLeod swept the indoor and outdoor long jump titles and Arizona’s Jordan Geist did the same in the shot put at the outdoor track and field championships. Arkansas took first and second in the long jump behind McLeod’s 8.26-meter jump on his first attempt, followed by teammate Wayne Pinnock. Geist won the shot put on his last collegiate throw, reaching 21.06 meters. South Alabama junior pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer cleared his only attempt at 5.70 meters to win the event. Rademeyer and Akron’s Hunter Garretson were the only two to clear the winning mark, but Garretson did so on his second attempt. Kenneth Ikeji became Harvard’s third NCAA champion in the hammer throw — and first since 1962 — with a personal-best throw of 77.92 meters.

