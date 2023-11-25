Six Cowboys score in double figures as Oklahoma State tops Houston Christian 92-65

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Reserve Mike Marsh scored 14 points shooting 6 for 9 and Oklahoma State rolled to a 92-65 win over Houston Christian. Marsh’s fellow reserve Jarius Hicklen scored 12 points shoot 4 for 10 from 3-point range, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points, and Brandon Garrison John-Michael Wright and reserved Jamyron Keller 10 apiece for the Cowboys.

