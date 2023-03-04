Sir’Jabari Rice and No. 9 Texas smother No. 3 Kansas 75-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and a smothering defensive effort carried No. 9 Texas to a 75-59 win over No. 3 Kansas that earned the Longhorns a second-place finish in the Big 12. Kansas had already secured the league championship earlier in the week. The loss snapped the Jayhawks’ seven game winning streak. Texas entered the day in a three-way tie for second but the win and losses by Kansas State and Baylor left the Longhorns all alone in the spot. Big 12 scoring and rebounding leader Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

