Siri ties it in 9th with homer, Palacios hits walk-off RBI in 12th as Rays beat Athletics 6-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Siri tied the game in the ninth with a home run and Richie Palacios hit an RBI single in the 12th to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

“When you’re winning, it’s a better feeling,” Palacios said after the Rays took 2 of 3 from Oakland after dropping 6 of 7. “When we’re having tough times we’re sticking together, and allowed us to get to where we are today.”

It was Palacios’ first walk-off hit.

“It’s actually funny,” Palacios said. “I was doing an interview the other day, and my brother (Josh) has a walk-off and my uncle (Rey) has a walk-off. I said a better get a walk-off. This is a family thing. It didn’t know it was going to come today but exciting it did.”

Siri pulled the Rays even at 4 on his second homer of the game, a solo shot off a 100 mph pitch from rookie Mason Miller.

“He throws 100 to 103 (mph),” Siri said through a translator. “I was trying to stay as short as I could. I was just trying to connect however I can.”

It was the rookie’s first blown save in 12 chances.

“With Mason on the mound in the ninth you feel pretty good,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “So ultimately, war of attrition a little bit but tough one to lose.”

The Athletics went 2 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Abraham Toro started the 10th with an RBI single off Pete Fairbanks, who then got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam without further damage. Randy Arozarena had a sacrifice fly to keep the Rays in it.

In the 12th, Richard Lovelady (1-3) left runners stranded at second and third. Palacios’ RBI then gave Tampa Bay the win.

Tyler Ferguson (0-1) got the loss for the A’s after pitching 1 1/3 innings. T.J. McFarland replaced him in the 12th and gave up the hit to Palacios.

Isaac Paredes had a two-run first-inning homer before Siri had a solo shot in the second against Oakland starter Hogan Harris.

Harris allowed three runs and four hits — none after the second — in 5 2/3 innings in his first start and third appearance this season. The lefty was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Thursday’s scheduled starter, Kyle Muller, went on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder tendinitis.

Harris arrived in Florida around 5 a.m.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (right foot stress reaction), out since May 11, remains in a walking boot and will be re-evaluated next week.

Rays: Opening-day starter Zach Eflin (lower back inflammation) threw 26 pitches off a mound and will have a ramped up session on Sunday. … OF Josh Lowe (right oblique strain) will join Triple-A Durham this weekend and then be re-evaluated. … LHP Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) played catch out to 90 feet after leaving a minor league start last Saturday with lat discomfort.

Athletics: LHP JP Sears (4-3, 3.88 ERA) will start Friday night against Atlanta.

Rays: RHP Aaron Civale (2-4, 5.72 ERA) and Baltimore RHP Albert Suárez (2-0, 1.53 ERA) are Friday night’s starters.

