Sira Thienou scores 23 points and No. 22 Mississippi women roll past South Alabama 94-39

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Sira Thienou had her season high with 23 points on near-perfect shooting and No. 22 Mississippi overwhelmed South Alabama 94-39. Thienou made 7 of 8 field goals overall, went 2 for 2 from 3-point distance and was 7 for 8 on free throws. Starr Jacobs added 15 points for the Rebels. Mississippi shot only 27% in the first quarter but made 10 free throws to lead 22-16. From there, the Rebels dominated, particularly in the second quarter when they outscored the Jaguars 23-3 and had scoring runs of 12-0 and 11-0. The Rebels had 15 steals among 30 South Alabama turnovers, leading to 37 points.

