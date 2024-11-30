Sira Thienou scores 16 points, No. 18 Ole Miss women coast to 89-24 win over Alabama State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou scored 16 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals and No. 18 Mississippi coasted to an 89-24 win over Alabama State. Kaitlyn Bryant had seven points to lead the Hornets, who shot 19% with 33 turnovers and were outrebounded 43-25. Alabama State was 1 of 8 with 11 turnovers in the first quarter, falling behind 24-4. The Hornets were 2 of 11 with seven giveaways in the second quarter when they were outscored 33-6 to trail 57-10 at the half. The Rebels shot 58% with 28 points off turnovers. They scored the first 16 points of the game and the first 24 points of the second quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.