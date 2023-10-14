Sione Vaki’s 158 yards lead No. 16 Utah’s powerful running game in a 34-14 win over Cal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sione Vaki ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 94 yards and a score to lead No. 16 Utah past California 34-14. Bryson Barnes threw for 128 yards and ran for 50 more and a touchdown for the Utes. Vaki, who also is Utah’s starting strong safety, averaged 10.5 yards per carry as the Utahs amassed a season-high 317 rushing yards. Fernando Mendoza threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start for Cal. The Bears generated just 66 yards on the ground against a stifling Utah defense after averaging 216.8 over their first six games.

