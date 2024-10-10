Sinner through to Shanghai semifinals. Gauff building momentum in Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has advanced to his fifth ATP Masters semifinal of the season. The Italian swept aside fifth-ranked Daniil Medevedev in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday. Sinner next faces either Carlos Alcaraz, in a re-match of their thrilling duel from the China Open last week, or Tomas Machac. They play later Thursday. Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of 17th-ranked Marta Kostyuk in just over an hour.

