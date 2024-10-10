Sinner through to Shanghai semifinals. Gauff building momentum in Wuhan

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the trophy after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has advanced to his fifth ATP Masters semifinal of the season. The Italian swept aside fifth-ranked Daniil Medevedev in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday. Sinner next faces either Carlos Alcaraz, in a re-match of their thrilling duel from the China Open last week, or Tomas Machac. They play later Thursday. Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of 17th-ranked Marta Kostyuk in just over an hour.

