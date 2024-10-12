Sinner through to Shanghai Masters final. Sabalenka rallies over Gauff at Wuhan

By The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles semifinals match against Machac of the Czech Republic in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will chase his seventh ATP title of the year in the Shanghai Masters final after beating Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5. Victory ensures Sinner will be the ATP year-end No. 1. He is the first Italian to achieve that feat. His 64th match win of the year sets up a final against four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic or seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz. The Italian weathered a nearly two-hour baseline storm from No. 33-ranked Machac, who beat No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. At the Wuhan Open, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a slow start to beat an in-form Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals to advance to her third straight Wuhan final. Sabalenka will face seventh-ranked Zheng Qinwen or No. 51-ranked Wang Xinyu in the final.

