Sinner through to Shanghai Masters final. Sabalenka rallies over Gauff at Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will chase his seventh ATP title of the year in the Shanghai Masters final after beating Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5. Victory ensures Sinner will be the ATP year-end No. 1. He is the first Italian to achieve that feat. His 64th match win of the year sets up a final against four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic or seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz. The Italian weathered a nearly two-hour baseline storm from No. 33-ranked Machac, who beat No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. At the Wuhan Open, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a slow start to beat an in-form Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals to advance to her third straight Wuhan final. Sabalenka will face seventh-ranked Zheng Qinwen or No. 51-ranked Wang Xinyu in the final.

