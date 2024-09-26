Sinner survives scare in Beijing and Fritz loses opener at Japan Open

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has overcome a scare from Nicolas Jarry to begin his defense of the China Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 first-round victory. The Italian extended his win streak to 12 after titles at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. At the Japan Open, top-seeded Taylor Fritz was upset by No. 24-ranked Arthur Fils of France 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Fils peeled off 32 winners in a power-hitting display against Fritz, who made his first Grand Slam singles final at the U.S. Open this month.

