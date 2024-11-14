Sinner stays perfect and Fritz also advances to the semifinals at the ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals. Sinner won the round-robin group with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev. Fritz advanced in second after rallying past Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Sinner was already assured of a spot in the last four before his match against Medvedev but still extended his winning streak to nine matches. Medvedev and De Minaur were eliminated. Alexander Zverev leads the other group ahead of Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev.

