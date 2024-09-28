Sinner rallies for win in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner rallied to beat Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the China Open and learned afterward that his steroid case is far from over. While Sinner was on court in Beijing, the World Anti-Doping Agency announced it was seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not suspended in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Aug. 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame.

