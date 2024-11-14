Sinner qualifies for semis at ATP Finals while Fritz has to wait after beating De Minaur

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has become the first player to advance to the semifinals at the ATP Finals in Turin. Sinner was assured of a spot in the last four after U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz beat Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in their group. Sinner won his opening two matches and plays Daniil Medvedev later. Fritz also has two wins while Medvedev is still in contention and could get to two wins by beating Sinner. De Minaur was mathematically eliminated. The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals. Alexander Zverev leads the other group ahead of Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev.

