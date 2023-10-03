Sinner ousts Alcaraz in China Open semifinals. Top-ranked Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff advance

By The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner of Italy, right, shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after beating him in the men's singles semifinal match of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

BEIJING (AP) — Sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner will bid for his third title of the year after beating second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the semifinals of the China Open. Sinner will play third-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Wednesday’s final after the Russian eased to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff navigated tricky second-round opponents to advance to the last 16. Sabalenka came from a break down in each set to see off qualifier Katie Boulter 7-5, 7-6 (2). The third-ranked Gauff had to rally from a break down in the deciding set to defeat Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (2). Second-ranked Iga Swiatek had less trouble finding a way past France’s Varvara Gracheva.

