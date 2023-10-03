Sinner ousts Alcaraz in China Open semifinals. Top-ranked Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff advance

BEIJING (AP) — Sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner will bid for his third title of the year after beating second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the semifinals of the China Open. Sinner will play third-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Wednesday’s final after the Russian eased to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff navigated tricky second-round opponents to advance to the last 16. Sabalenka came from a break down in each set to see off qualifier Katie Boulter 7-5, 7-6 (2). The third-ranked Gauff had to rally from a break down in the deciding set to defeat Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (2). Second-ranked Iga Swiatek had less trouble finding a way past France’s Varvara Gracheva.

