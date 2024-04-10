Sinner looks smooth on clay at Monte Carlo Masters. Defending champion Rublev loses

MONACO (AP) — Jannik Sinner has made a smooth transition to clay by beating Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters. But defending champion Andrey Rublev was eliminated after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alexei Popyrin. Sinner won 95 percents of points on his first serve and saved all three break points in improving his record to 23-1 this year. His three titles this year include his first major trophy at the Australian Open and the Miami Open. Sinner faces Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced by routing Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-0.

