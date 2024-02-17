Sinner lines up de Minaur in Rotterdam final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Jannik Sinner has eased into the final of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam in his first tournament since winning the Australian Open. The top-seeded Sinner spoiled local hopes by ousting Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. That’s where Sinner also won their first matchup a year ago. His second straight Rotterdam final will be against fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur, who eliminated sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3. Sinner has a 6-0 record against the Australian.

