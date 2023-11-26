Sinner leads Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly 50 years with a 2-0 win over Australia

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades.

Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday’s final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in Saturday’s semifinal showdown against Serbia.

The 22-year-old Italian needed 1 hour, 21 minutes to seal Italy’s victory against Australia.

The Italian Davis Cup team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia during the Davis Cup final tennis matches in Malaga, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Italy are the 2023 World Champions Davis Cup winners. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez

Arnaldi earlier saved eight break points before getting a break of his own to close out the first match in the decisive third set.

“I think I won one of the most important matches of my life,” the 44th-ranked Arnaldi said.

The Italians, who had never won the title other than in 1976, had lost the three finals it played against Australia, which was last year’s runner-up to Canada.

Australia eliminated Finland in the last four this year. The Aussies are 28-time champions but haven’t lifted the trophy of tennis’ top team event since captain Lleyton Hewitt was on the winning squad as a player in 2003.

Australia this year became just the second nation to win 200 Davis Cup ties, with the United States being the other.

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.