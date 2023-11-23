Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands in Davis Cup. Italians reach semis for 2nd straight season

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner has kept Italy alive by winning his singles match and then successfully teaming up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles against the Netherlands to send his nation into the semifinals of the Davis Cup. Italy rallied to a 2-1 win to reach the last-four for the second straight season. Without Sinner the Italians were eliminated by eventual champion Canada last year. Italy will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic’s Serbia and Great Britain later Thursday. Australia and Finland meet in the semifinals on Friday.

