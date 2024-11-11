Sinner is awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the ATP rankings

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jannik Sinner has been awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the rankings before his home fans at the ATP Finals in Turin. Sinner won the Australian Open and U.S. Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He mathematically secured the year-end No. 1 a month ago. The 23-year-old Sinner is the 19th different player to claim the year-end honor and the 29th man overall to be No. 1. Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match on Sunday at the year-ending event for the top eight players and meets Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.

