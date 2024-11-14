Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, ATP chair says

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The chairman of the ATP Tour acknowledges there “could have been better communication” in explaining the rules involved in the doping case of top-ranked Jannik Sinner. But ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi says that anyone hinting that a “double standard” was applied because of Sinner’s status is “unfair because the rules have been the same.” A decision by an independent tribunal to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed and a final ruling on the case is expected early next year. Gaudenzi made his comments at the ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday during a round-table discussion with international reporters to mark his first public comments on the case.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.