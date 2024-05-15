Sinner can become No. 1 even if he misses the French Open. He’s already at the top for his behavior

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner is still winning even when he’s out injured. The Italian tennis player has a chance to become No. 1 in the rankings even if he misses the upcoming French Open because of a hip injury that has kept him out recently. Unexpected losses for top-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open mean that the second-ranked Sinner will become No. 1 if Djokovic doesn’t reach the final at Roland Garros. But Sinner’s rapidly growing fan base in Italy and beyond already consider him No. 1 for his model behavior.

