Sinner can become No. 1 even if he misses the French Open. He’s already at the top for his behavior

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Rome, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Second-ranked Sinner announced that he is withdrawing from the Italian Open because of an injured hip — denying the tournament of its most anticipated home player in decades. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner is still winning even when he’s out injured. The Italian tennis player has a chance to become No. 1 in the rankings even if he misses the upcoming French Open because of a hip injury that has kept him out recently. Unexpected losses for top-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open mean that the second-ranked Sinner will become No. 1 if Djokovic doesn’t reach the final at Roland Garros. But Sinner’s rapidly growing fan base in Italy and beyond already consider him No. 1 for his model behavior.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.