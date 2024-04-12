Sinner beats Rune to set up semifinal against Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AP) — Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner overcame strong resistance from Holger Rune to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals for the second straight year and set up a meeting with two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rune saved two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before Sinner came out on top with a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win. The match was a repeat of last year’s semifinal, when Rune beat Sinner at the clay-court tournament. Tsitsipas eased into the semifinals by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur and Ugo Humbert faces Casper Ruud in Friday’s other quarterfinals.

