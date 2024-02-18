Sinner beats de Minaur in Rotterdam final in first tournament since winning the Australian Open

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Jannik Sinner has won the ABN Amro Open in his first tournament since capturing the Australian Open. The top-seeded Sinner was playing his second straight Rotterdam final. He beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday. Sinner extended his perfect record against the Australian to 7-0. Sinner lost last year’s final to Daniil Medvedev.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.