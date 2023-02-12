Sinner beats Cressy in Open Sud final

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final. The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the tournament. No. 51-ranked Cressy was bothered by an injury to a finger on his right hand and needed treatment at 3-2 in both sets. Cressy had won their only previous meeting, a Challenger Tour match in Lexington in 2019.

