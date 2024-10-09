Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton. Tsitsipas rants at umpire

SHANGHAI (AP) — Jannik Sinner avenged his defeat to Ben Shelton in the fourth round of last year’s Shanghai Masters with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) to spoil the 22-year-old American’s birthday. The Italian is now through to his seventh ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the year and will play Daniil Medvedev. Fifth-ranked Medvedev earlier beat long-time rival Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (3), 6-3, who launched into a bizarre rant with the chair umpire over a time violation. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the China Open in a thriller against Sinner last week, made it 12 consecutive wins with a testing 6-4, 7-5 victory over French veteran Gael Monfils to advance to the quarterfinals.

