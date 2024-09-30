Sinner and Alcaraz through to China Open semifinals, Sabalenka rolls on

By The Associated Press
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Ashlyn Krueger of the United States during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into the semifinals of the China Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory over Jiri Lehecka. Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year after an impressive 7-5, 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov. Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev after the fifth-ranked Russian beat Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant hard-court season showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashlyn Krueger for her 14th consecutive victory. The second-ranked Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the fourth round. Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka had a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets and advanced to a round-of 16 match against sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

