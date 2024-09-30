Sinner and Alcaraz through to China Open semifinals, Sabalenka rolls on

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into the semifinals of the China Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory over Jiri Lehecka. Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year after an impressive 7-5, 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov. Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev after the fifth-ranked Russian beat Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant hard-court season showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashlyn Krueger for her 14th consecutive victory. The second-ranked Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the fourth round. Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka had a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets and advanced to a round-of 16 match against sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.