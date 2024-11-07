Sinner and Alcaraz placed in different groups for the ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been placed in different groups for the ATP Finals in Turin. That means the earliest they could meet is the semifinals. The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. The John Newcombe Group features Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev. The tournament for the year’s top eight players starts on Sunday and the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals. Sinner and Alcaraz split the year’s four Grand Slam titles between them. Sinner won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon. Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew citing an injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.