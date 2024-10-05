Sinner and Alcaraz breeze through Shanghai Masters openers

SHANGHAI (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner showed no signs of fatigue from their China Open final earlier this week to advance with comfortable straight-set victories in their opening matches of the Shanghai Masters. The second-ranked Alcaraz earned his 10th consecutive win with a 6-2, 6-2 result against 19-year-old Shang Juncheng of China. Sinner who is dealing with an ongoing doping case had a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 outing against Taro Daniel of Japan for his 250th career win. The Italian plays Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina next.

