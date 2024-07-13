Siniakova and Townsend win women’s doubles title at Wimbledon

By The Associated Press
Taylor Townsend, left, of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in the women's doubles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali]

LONDON (AP) — After seeing longtime doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova win the Wimbledon singles title, Katerina Siniakova went out on Centre Court and added another Grand Slam trophy to her own collection. Siniakova won her third women’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming with Taylor Townsend to beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday in a match that finished after 10:20 p.m. local time under floodlights. Siniakova has won seven major doubles titles together with Krejcikova and one with Coco Gauff at this year’s French Open. This was her first with Townsend, an American whose previous best Grand Slam result in doubles was two runner-up finishes.

