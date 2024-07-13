Siniakova and Townsend win women’s doubles title at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — After seeing longtime doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova win the Wimbledon singles title, Katerina Siniakova went out on Centre Court and added another Grand Slam trophy to her own collection. Siniakova won her third women’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming with Taylor Townsend to beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday in a match that finished after 10:20 p.m. local time under floodlights. Siniakova has won seven major doubles titles together with Krejcikova and one with Coco Gauff at this year’s French Open. This was her first with Townsend, an American whose previous best Grand Slam result in doubles was two runner-up finishes.

