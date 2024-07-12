Siniakova and Townsend to play Routliffe and Dabrowski in Wimbledon women’s doubles final

LONDON (AP) — Katerina Siniakova will play for a third women’s doubles title at Wimbledon after ending Hsieh Su-Wei’s winning streak at the tournament. Siniakova and Taylor Townsend beat the top-seeded pairing of Hsieh and Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on No. 1 Court on Friday. In Saturday’s final they will play second-seeded Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski, who beat American duo Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 6-3. Hsieh has won four Wimbledon doubles titles, including the last three times she played the tournament.

