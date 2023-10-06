Singleton breaks up 2 passes in end zone to save Liberty’s 21-16 win over Sam Houston

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kobe Singleton broke up two passes in the end zone as Keegan Shoemaker threw four incompletions from the the three-yard line in the closing seconds and Liberty held on for a 21-16 win over Sam Houston State. The Bearkats took the ball from their 1 with 3:36 to play and made it to the Flames’ 3 with 22 seconds to go. After a Shoemaker spike, Singleton had pass breakups on second and fourth down. Kaidon Salter threw for a touchdown and ran for another and CJ Daniels had five receptions for a career-high 157 yards for the Flames. Shoemaker was 27 of 41 for 255 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Bearkats.

