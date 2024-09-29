Singleton, Allen score TDs as No. 9 Penn State beats No. 19 Illinois 21-7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Kaytron Allen added 94 yards and a score and No. 9 Penn State pulled away in the second half to beat No. 19 Illinois 21-7 on Saturday night. Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took a 14-7 lead on Singleton’s 4-yard touchdown run on its opening second-half possession. The Nittany Lions then went into lockdown mode. Penn State forced four punts, recovered a fumble and A.J. Harris intercepted Luke Altmyer’s pass late in the fourth quarter. After scoring easily on their opening drive, the Illini (4-1, 1-1) managed just 25 rushing yards the rest of the way. They were tackled 13 times behind the line of scrimmage and allowed seven sacks.

