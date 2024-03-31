Singing in the rain: Untouchable Van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders for record-equaling 3rd time

OUDENAARDE, Belgium (AP) — World champion Mathieu van der Poel was untouchable in tough, rainy conditions as the Dutch rider claimed a record-equaling third win at the Tour of Flanders cobbled classic. It’s one of cycling’s most challenging one-day races. In the absence of several rivals, Van der Poel was the favorite from the start. He met expectations in style with a long-range attack in a brutal climb. The Tour of Flanders is one of the “monuments” of cycling, the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport, along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. Van der Poel attacked from a group of contenders in the ascent of the Koppenberg, with about 45 kilometers left in the race.

