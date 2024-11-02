Sinclair scores in her retirement match and the Thorns down Angel City 3-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christine Sinclair scored in her celebratory retirement match and the Portland Thorns clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over Angel City. Sinclair, who is playing in her final season for the Thorns, scored in the 16th minute in front of 23,212 fans at Providence Park. Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver also scored for Portland. With the victory, Sinclair’s club career was extended. Portland won’t know its opening round opponent until this weekend’s final games are wrapped up, but the Thorns wanted to honor Sinclair for the home fans.

