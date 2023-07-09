Sinclair leads Canada’s squad into the Women’s World Cup

Christine Sinclair will lead the Canadian women’s national team at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer among men and women, is playing in her sixth World Cup. The 40-year-old is captain of the 23-player squad announced by coach Bev Priestman on Sunday. Sinclair will be joined by fellow veteran Sophie Schmidt, playing in her fifth World Cup.

