Sinclair ends her storied 23-year career with the Canadian women

By The Associated Press
Canada's Christine Sinclair celebrates a goal by teammate Quinn against Australia during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Christine Sinclair, the top international goal scorer among both women and men, played her final match with the Canadian national team on Tuesday night. Sinclair, 40, ended her 23-year national team career with a 1-0 victory against Australia at Vancouver’s BC Place — renamed Christine Sinclair Place for the occasion. Sinclair scored 190 goals, most among both men and women, after making her national team debut in 2000. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer among men, has 127 goals.

