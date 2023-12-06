Sinclair ends her storied 23-year career with the Canadian women

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Christine Sinclair, the top international goal scorer among both women and men, played her final match with the Canadian national team on Tuesday night. Sinclair, 40, ended her 23-year national team career with a 1-0 victory against Australia at Vancouver’s BC Place — renamed Christine Sinclair Place for the occasion. Sinclair scored 190 goals, most among both men and women, after making her national team debut in 2000. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer among men, has 127 goals.

